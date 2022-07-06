DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading 8% Higher

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.96. 436,924 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 822,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $38.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $178.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, Director Herm Rosenman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $137,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,627.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $23,470 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

