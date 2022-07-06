Detalus Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Detalus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of WM stock opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $154.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

