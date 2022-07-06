Detalus Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 1.3% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Detalus Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,740 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,455 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 203,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 222,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 856,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,054,000 after purchasing an additional 133,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.83. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $30.70.

