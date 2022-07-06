Detalus Advisors LLC Has $6.72 Million Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its position in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Byline Bancorp makes up approximately 3.5% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Byline Bancorp news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $252,865.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hart Angela E. Major acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,804.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,800 shares of company stock worth $113,145 and have sold 23,622 shares worth $586,398. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $909.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.24. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $78.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.00 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

