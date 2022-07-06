Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 191,265 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,265 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.9% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $15,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.