Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 2,873 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $195,621,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 143,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 10,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 695,778 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.72.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The company has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

