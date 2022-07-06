Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 6,900 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Detalus Advisors LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in General Mills by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 317,913 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.54.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,309 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,357 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

