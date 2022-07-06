Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 472

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 450 ($5.45) to GBX 472 ($5.72) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 500 ($6.05) to GBX 510 ($6.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.45) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.48) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.54) price objective (up previously from GBX 490 ($5.93)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 506.71 ($6.14).

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 28.15 ($0.34) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 373.30 ($4.52). The stock had a trading volume of 59,634,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a market capitalization of £72.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 412.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 388.76. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 77 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.90) per share, for a total transaction of £311.85 ($377.63). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($4.73) per share, for a total transaction of £371.45 ($449.81). Insiders acquired 254 shares of company stock valued at $105,066 over the last three months.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

