Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €8.68 ($9.04) and last traded at €8.59 ($8.94). Approximately 274,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €8.55 ($8.91).

PBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €13.00 ($13.54) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.54) target price on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.72.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

