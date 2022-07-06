Dev Protocol Trading 3.1% Higher Over Last Week (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Dev Protocol has a market cap of $235,364.83 and approximately $220.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using US dollars.

