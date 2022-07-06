DFI Retail Group (LON:DFI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.37

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (LON:DFI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.37 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 4.37 ($0.05). DFI Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 4.37 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.81, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.37.

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. It primarily operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

