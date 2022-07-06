DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Achieves Market Cap of $106,572.61

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a total market capitalization of $106,572.61 and approximately $1,809.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00140734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.89 or 0.00878394 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00086601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015969 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

