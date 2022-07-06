Diageo (DGE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Diageo (LON: DGE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/30/2022 – Diageo is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,230 ($39.11) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 6/28/2022 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 3,230 ($39.11) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,050 ($49.04).
- 6/28/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,100 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 6/23/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($56.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 6/22/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,350 ($52.68) price target on the stock.
- 6/21/2022 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,150 ($50.25) price target on the stock.
- 6/21/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,800 ($33.91) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 6/21/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,300 ($52.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 6/17/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,430 ($41.54) to GBX 5,040 ($61.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($56.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 6/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($53.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 6/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,000 ($48.44) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 6/8/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($56.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 6/1/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($33.91) price target on the stock.
- 5/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,850 ($46.62) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 5/20/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,150 ($50.25) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 5/18/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 5/11/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 5/10/2022 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($47.23) price target on the stock.
LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,610 ($43.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,673.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,748.52. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.77). The company has a market capitalization of £82.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.77.
In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($42.64) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($10,019.80). Insiders acquired 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638 over the last three months.

