Diageo (DGE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

6/30/2022 – Diageo is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2022 – Diageo was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 3,230 ($39.11) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 4,050 ($49.04).

6/28/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,100 ($49.65) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/23/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($56.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/22/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 4,350 ($52.68) price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Diageo had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 4,150 ($50.25) price target on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 2,800 ($33.91) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/21/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,300 ($52.07) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/17/2022 – Diageo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,430 ($41.54) to GBX 5,040 ($61.03). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($56.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,400 ($53.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/17/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,000 ($48.44) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

6/8/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,700 ($56.91) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/1/2022 – Diageo had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($33.91) price target on the stock.

5/27/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 3,850 ($46.62) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/20/2022 – Diageo was given a new GBX 4,150 ($50.25) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

5/18/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/11/2022 – Diageo had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/10/2022 – Diageo had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 3,900 ($47.23) price target on the stock.

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,610 ($43.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,673.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,748.52. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($39.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($49.77). The company has a market capitalization of £82.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.77.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,521 ($42.64) per share, with a total value of £8,274.35 ($10,019.80). Insiders acquired 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638 over the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

