Diamond Price Tops $2.04 on Exchanges (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $13,637.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00010123 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001706 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00050232 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007706 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,694,759 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

