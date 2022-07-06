DigixDAO Trading 5.7% Lower This Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $199.06 or 0.00988621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $14.73 million and approximately $3,999.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigixDAO has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 74,018 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

