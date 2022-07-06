Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Shares Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) by 187.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,395 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 276.4% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,800,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LABU traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.87. 1,903,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,323,160. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $76.00.

