DMG Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

DMG Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,239 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,909,000 after purchasing an additional 628,092 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,873 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,062,226 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.