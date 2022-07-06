DMG Group LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DMG Group LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Amgen stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,541. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

