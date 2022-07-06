DMG Group LLC Has $248,000 Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DMG Group LLC trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,894. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a one year low of $60.54 and a one year high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.91.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

