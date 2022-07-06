DMG Group LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

DMG Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,394,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,146,804 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.