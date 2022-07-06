DMG Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

DMG Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 115,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 96.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 16.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 604,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 85,613 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 6,102.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 338,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 4.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 72,480 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $2,610,729.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,182.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.09.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. 47,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

