DMG Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

DMG Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.00. 16,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,126. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $108.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

