DMG Group LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DMG Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,003. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

