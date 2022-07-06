DMG Group LLC Sells 725 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DMG Group LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of DMG Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DMG Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

COST stock traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.60. 42,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,789. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $397.11 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,498 shares of company stock worth $4,173,309. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

