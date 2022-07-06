DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 180.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in DocuSign by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 2,535.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 52,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.15 and a beta of 1.21. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.86 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

