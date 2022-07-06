Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0675 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market cap of $8.96 billion and approximately $367.44 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0675 or 0.00000334 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00028973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00248072 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002254 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

