Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.41

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$77.41 and last traded at C$76.16, with a volume of 101330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$76.28.

DOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Dollarama to a “hold” rating and set a C$76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$71.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 8.94%.

In other news, Director Josée Kouri sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.30, for a total transaction of C$133,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,682.20.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

