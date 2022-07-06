DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Gap Down to $74.90

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.90, but opened at $68.85. DoorDash shares last traded at $67.90, with a volume of 184,435 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DoorDash from $142.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DoorDash from $135.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.15.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.10). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $851,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 261,667 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.43, for a total value of $4,097,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,190.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,733 shares of company stock valued at $16,675,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 68.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

