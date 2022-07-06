Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 26,113 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of CVS Health worth $73,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.20. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

