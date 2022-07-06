Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Acquires 26,804 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,355,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Air Lease worth $60,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after buying an additional 150,504 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Air Lease by 4,114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 28,716 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 2,036.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 123,171 shares in the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $596.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.81%.

Several research firms have commented on AL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Air Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.