Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $102,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $3,107,220,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.37.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $319.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.64. The company has a market cap of $310.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.