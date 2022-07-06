Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $118.60 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 404,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,234 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for about 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $118,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

NYSE:DHR opened at $255.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

