Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $29.80 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $29,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total value of $186,515.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.47 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.05 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $393.13 and its 200 day moving average is $387.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

