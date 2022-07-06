Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $80.52 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,902 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $80,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,169 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 86,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,586,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,280,000 after acquiring an additional 107,591 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $1,181,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Shares of USB opened at $46.46 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

