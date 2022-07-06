Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $92.14 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,328,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,472 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $92,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $29,114,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,325,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,911,000 after buying an additional 369,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 140,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 45,071 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

