Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $38,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 76.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,597,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,258,000 after purchasing an additional 85,938 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 274,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,994.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,670. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

