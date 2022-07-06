Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $38,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,670. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

About Nordstrom (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.