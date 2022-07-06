Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.22% of J. M. Smucker worth $32,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,924,000 after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,506,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,383,000 after buying an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,268,000 after buying an additional 123,104 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after buying an additional 109,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,086,000 after buying an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

NYSE SJM opened at $131.48 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.73 and a 200-day moving average of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.24.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.90%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

