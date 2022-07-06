Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.03.

Several research firms have issued reports on D.UN. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

D.UN stock opened at C$19.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36. The stock has a market cap of C$911.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$18.93 and a 52-week high of C$30.53.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper bought 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$600,127.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,924,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,805,618.33. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.60 per share, with a total value of C$235,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,462,915 shares in the company, valued at C$191,261,879. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 169,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,094.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

