DRIFE (DRF) Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week

DRIFE (DRF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, DRIFE has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. DRIFE has a market capitalization of $740,709.48 and $31,591.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DRIFE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,592,467 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

Buying and Selling DRIFE

