Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$297.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.40 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.90.

DCT stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -202.50, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.66 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,967.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,798.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $808,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $634,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

