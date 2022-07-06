Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $17.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DNB. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

NYSE DNB opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $1,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $98,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 831,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,660,728.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet (Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.