Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,710 ($20.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.53) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNLMY opened at $9.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.89. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $21.26.

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

