E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.00

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 1451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $130,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

