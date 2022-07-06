Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. CSS LLC IL increased its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) by 130.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,203 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 1,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,317. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

