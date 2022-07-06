Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,091 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 3.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of RTX opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

