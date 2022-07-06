Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $206.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.84. The stock has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.