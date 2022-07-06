Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Invests $3.70 Million in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,334 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. Shell accounts for 2.0% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,850 ($34.51) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.67) to GBX 2,550 ($30.88) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,038 ($24.68) to GBX 2,551 ($30.89) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shell from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.43.

NYSE SHEL opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

