Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 325 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.25 and a 200 day moving average of $274.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.