Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial makes up about 2.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

